NBA World Reacts To Shaq’s Admission On LeBron James

During a recent interview with Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Shaquille O’Neal made an interesting statement about LeBron James. He ultimately believes James will go down as the greatest basketball player of all time if he surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

“I know what he’s doing,” O’Neal said. “Championships are great, but he’s trying to pass Kareem up. That’s what he is doing. I know exactly what he’s doing. ‘Cause now if you pass Kareem up, it ain’t no talk about who the best player ever is. Think about that? I saw he needed to average [25] points or something like that the next few years, which he will do. He can do that in two more years.”

The reactions to O’Neal’s claim about James were mixed to say the least.

“This is interesting cause Bron got 4 chips, 4 MVPs. Gonna be the all time scorer in RS & PS with all the All stars & All NBA,” one fan said. “If he not the best ever, he got damn close lmao.”

This is interesting cause Bron got 4 chips, 4 MVPs. Gonna be the all time scorer in RS & PS with all the All stars & All NBA. If he not the best ever, he got damn close lmao https://t.co/gCL0U4Imvf — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) October 20, 2021

“And this is coming from Shaq…what y’all gotta say now,” another fan replied.

And this is coming from Shaq…what y’all gotta say now?🤣 https://t.co/ozoOnc8apL — Brennon (BC2) Clemmons Jr. (@B_Clemmons5) October 20, 2021

“Shaq will say this and then someone will say Bron better than him and Shaq gonna start ranting about how he carried LeBron in 2010,” one fan jokingly tweeted.

shaq will say this and then someone will say bron better than him and shaq gonna start ranting about how he carried lebron in 2010 https://t.co/hIydtAKgw5 — ᴍᴏᴏsᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡʜιᴛᴇ ιɴᴄᴇʟ ♔ (@phxIIymxkan) October 20, 2021

Of course, there were plenty of fans who disagreed with Shaq’s statement.

“I have a hard time believing Shaq actually said this,” one fan said.

I have a hard time believing Shaq actually said this https://t.co/bzjvCoHbEr — D r e a m v i l l a i n (@_rahims) October 20, 2021

“Yeah there is something you can say,” an NBA fan replied. “MJ is what you say. Kareem has multiple MVP’s, titles and is NBA leading scorer since forever. He isn’t GOAT. What are we doing here?”

Yeah there is something you can say. MJ is what you say. Kareem has multiple MVP's, titles and is NBA leading scorer since forever. He isn't GOAT. What are we doing here? https://t.co/5byatdv6O2 — Heat Season (@HeatSeason) October 20, 2021

James belongs in the conversation for greatest player of all time, there’s no doubt about that. Whether he’s the greatest or not is a different argument, though.

If James continues to load up his résumé, it’ll be hard to keep him away from the top spot when discussing the all-time greats.