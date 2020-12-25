NBA World Reacts To Shaq’s All-Time Starting Five

Earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal posted his “unbeatable” all-time NBA starting five. The former Los Angeles Lakers star claims that there’s no lineup that could beat his.

Shaq’s all-time starting five was:

Allen Iverson

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal

“I don’t care what none of y’all saying. Ain’t nobody beating this team in a seven game series,” O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, wrote on Instagram.

The basketball world seems to be in agreement with him. Several ESPN personalities shared their reaction to the lineup on Instagram.

“I totally agree with you, Big Fella. So long as you and LEBRON hit your free throws,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wrote.

“It’s not the most unbeatable five ever but it is accurate, nobody beats them,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote.

There were some jokes made, too, of course.

“Ain’t nobody passing the ball either,” one fan wrote.

That’s probably a fair comment, outside of LeBron James.

Other fans had different suggestions.

“Take out AI and Shaq. Add KD and Hakeem. Have LBJ run the 1. That’s a game,” one fan wrote.

What’s your all-time NBA starting five lineup look like?