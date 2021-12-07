On Monday, images of the Staples Center sign being removed in Los Angeles surfaced on social media. It officially marks the end of an era for the popular venue.

In November, it was announced that the Staples Center would be renamed Crypto.com Arena. The venue will officially change its name for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dec. 25 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the move could end up benefiting the Clippers and Lakers in the long run, it’ll take a while for people to adjust to the name change.

“Staples Center sign being removed from the iconic Los Angeles arena,” Mike Sington of NBCUniversal said. “Being renamed crypto.com Arena, which no one can figure out, just like cryptocurrency.”

Staples Center sign being removed from the iconic Los Angeles arena. Being renamed crypto .com Arena, which no one can figure out, just like cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/dmcTN7Wl1b — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 6, 2021

Most NBA fans were upset to see the sign go down. Staples Center has been one of the most iconic venues in the league for the past two decades.

They’re removing the sign at STAPLES Center 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/S3MB1HJSJZ — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) December 6, 2021

Staples Center signs officially removed… The end of a historic era 😢 pic.twitter.com/t6HSo7Uf5F — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 6, 2021

Of course, some NBA fans were able to joke about this situation.

can't believe they removed the staples center sign like that pic.twitter.com/PqSL3hknOE — hipstermermaid (@hipstermermaid) December 7, 2021

According to ABC News, Crypto.com is paying $700 million over the next two decades to be the home of the Clippers and Lakers. The official terms of the deal haven’t been announced, though.

NBA fans will get a better look at Crypto.com Arena later this year.