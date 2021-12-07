The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Staples Center News

A general view of the Los Angeles Lakers arena.LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers tips off against Kendrick Perkins #43 of the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

On Monday, images of the Staples Center sign being removed in Los Angeles surfaced on social media. It officially marks the end of an era for the popular venue.

In November, it was announced that the Staples Center would be renamed Crypto.com Arena. The venue will officially change its name for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dec. 25 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the move could end up benefiting the Clippers and Lakers in the long run, it’ll take a while for people to adjust to the name change.

 

“Staples Center sign being removed from the iconic Los Angeles arena,” Mike Sington of NBCUniversal said. “Being renamed crypto.com Arena, which no one can figure out, just like cryptocurrency.”

Most NBA fans were upset to see the sign go down. Staples Center has been one of the most iconic venues in the league for the past two decades.

Of course, some NBA fans were able to joke about this situation.

According to ABC News, Crypto.com is paying $700 million over the next two decades to be the home of the Clippers and Lakers. The official terms of the deal haven’t been announced, though.

NBA fans will get a better look at Crypto.com Arena later this year.

