NBA World Reacts To Sunday Morning Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers are in active pursuit of a formidable guard within the Western Conference as the trading period opens on Monday.

It’s no secret the Lakers need better guard play. The team utilized a committee approach last season, made up of Kentaviuos Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and several others. The group was inconsistent throughout last season, increasing the burden on the shoulders of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

It appears help will be on the way come Monday afternoon. The Lakers are reportedly prepared to make a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers’ No. 28 pick is reportedly being involved in the trade discussions.

As of early Sunday afternoon, it appears the Lakers’ trader for Schroder is everything but finalized. This would be an absolute steal for Los Angeles as the organization attempts to repeat as NBA champions .

Naturally, basketball fans are freaking out over the latest news regarding the Lakers.

If the Lakers can get this done, it’ll be an absolute steal. It also likely means the team will lose a few key guards from last season’s team.

Danny Green is rumored to be apart of the deal for Schroder. It’s also still unclear if Rajon Rondo will return or sign with a new team.

Either way, Schroder is an upgrade over any guard the Lakers currently have.