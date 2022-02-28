Once upon a time, the Los Angeles Lakers sold their future to acquire All-Star big man Anthony Davis and pair him with LeBron James. They went on to win a championship in the Orlando “bubble” because of it. A title and a ring is always worth it, no matter the cost. But that doesn’t mean fans are enjoying what’s currently unfolding in Lakers land.

LeBron James and Co. were blown out by the New Orleans Pelians 123-95 on Sunday night. That’s right. The same Pelicans team the Lakers traded all their young assets to to get AD in the first place. One of those young assets, now an experienced Brandon Ingram, had 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds in New Orleans’ latest victory.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have hit a new all-time low. LeBron, the team’s lone shining light, was terrific as always (32 points, six rebounds and three assists). His mostly old and often slow teammates, on the other hand, vanished. Trevor Ariza had three points. Dwight Howard had six. Austin Reaves had two. Talen Horton-Tucker had five. Wayne Ellington had nine. Stanley Johnson had four. You get the picture.

The Lakers are a true disaster and at this rate they’re not even going to be in the Western Conference play-in game.

“All BS aside the Lakers are really disrespecting the Game of basketball right now! That bad body language and careless basketball ain’t it. Show some type of pride and respect for the Game! Carry on…,” Kendrick Perkins tweeted. All BS aside the Lakers are really disrespecting the Game of basketball right now! That bad body language and careless basketball ain’t it. Show some type of pride and respect for the Game! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 28, 2022 “Lakers down 30 after 3 quarters at The Crypt. LeBron and Westbrick: 7 turnovers EACH. Somebody will have to pay for this. Somebody will have to go. You know and I know it will be Vogel,” Skip Bayless wrote. Lakers down 30 after 3 quarters at The Crypt. LeBron and Westbrick: 7 turnovers EACH. Somebody will have to pay for this. Somebody will have to go. You know and I know it will be Vogel. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2022 “Lakers are getting booed at home. 😬,” said Hoop Central.

Lakers are getting booed at home. 😬 pic.twitter.com/x1woY7aQDq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2022

Let’s not sit here and act like LeBron James didn’t play a part in this. He’s the one who orchestrated several of the Lakers’ moves last offseason. He built this roster. However, he’s not the one who’s going to pay the price because of it.

Frank Vogel’s days are numbered. It’s no wonder the Lakers’ offensive and defensive sets have been atrocious this season. He has no reason to coach anymore. Why should he? This roster doesn’t care anymore.

LeBron will keep getting his stats. His teammates will keep disappointing. The Lakers will keep losing. That’s all she wrote.