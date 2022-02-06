NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook Situation

The Spun

Russell Westbrook reacts on the court.

To say Russell Westbrook’s season with the Los Angeles Lakers has not gone as planned thus far would be an understatement.

On Saturday night, Westbrook continued a recent stretch of poor play in a win over the Knicks. He scored five points on 1-of-10 shooting, got booed by the home crowd and was benched for overtime by head coach Frank Vogel.

Westbrook’s scoring (18.4 ppg) has dipped to its lowest output since 2009-10, and while he is still averaging 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, he has not been the type of asset LA was hoping he’d be when they traded for him.

The NBA world seems to recognize that Westbrook and the Lakers are at a crossroads with the trade deadline just days away.

The Lakers are currently 26-28 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. If they want to have a chance at making a postseason run, they will likely have to be active before Thursday’s trade deadline.

We’ll see if that activity involves dealing Westbrook.

