NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook Situation

To say Russell Westbrook’s season with the Los Angeles Lakers has not gone as planned thus far would be an understatement.

On Saturday night, Westbrook continued a recent stretch of poor play in a win over the Knicks. He scored five points on 1-of-10 shooting, got booed by the home crowd and was benched for overtime by head coach Frank Vogel.

Westbrook’s scoring (18.4 ppg) has dipped to its lowest output since 2009-10, and while he is still averaging 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, he has not been the type of asset LA was hoping he’d be when they traded for him.

The NBA world seems to recognize that Westbrook and the Lakers are at a crossroads with the trade deadline just days away.

If I am Lakers HC Frank Vogel. You have to start exploring the option of starting Malik Monk and benching Russell Westbrook. #LALvsNYK Westbrook vs Knicks 5pts 6 assists and 4 turnovers. Monk has been one of the best surprises for the Lakes this season. 29pts pic.twitter.com/3mobKZggs1 — Travis Jacque' Rose (@RoseSportsPod) February 6, 2022

🗣️ LeBron James on the advice he gave to Russell Westbrook after a bad shooting night against the Knicks! Westbrook had just 5 points while shooting 1-10 FG (10%). He was also benched in overtime! #lebronjames #russellwestbrook #lakers pic.twitter.com/K7QhOctGmS — Sportskeeda Basketball (@Basketball_SK) February 6, 2022

Russell Westbrook spoke after being benched in OT vs. the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/W0bb9zi9MR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2022

FYI A $44M decoy when he’s on the court with LeBron James. Passive and not aggressive at all https://t.co/28tVO351eP — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2022

Russell Westbrook tonight: 5 PTS

1-10 FG

0-3 3P

in 29 MINS That’s the fewest points he’s had in a game when playing 25+ minutes since 2011. pic.twitter.com/Mlbhf6gztr — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 6, 2022

Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: "Hopefully the response is that player plays better." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2022

Anthony Davis, on Laker fans booing Russell Westbrook. "The fans obviously want to see him play better… He's got to stay out of his own head, continue to play and do the little things." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 6, 2022

The Lakers are currently 26-28 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. If they want to have a chance at making a postseason run, they will likely have to be active before Thursday’s trade deadline.

We’ll see if that activity involves dealing Westbrook.