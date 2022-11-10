NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook Trade Rumor

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are floundering at 2-9, even with Russell Westbrook playing better of late.

Westbrook has taken to coming off the bench after initially resisting a backup role. In seven games as the team's sixth man, Westbrook is averaging 18.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per outing.

This performance has led to some preliminary trade inquiries from teams, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage," Haynes wrote Thursday.

Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, but that doesn't mean Haynes' report didn't spark conversation among fans.

"They said no one wanted my boy," one Russ fan said.

"Bet he shock the world when he leave L.A.," added another Russ believer.

"I’ll answer that for them: HE’S AVAILABLE!" one Lakers fan chimed in.

"How much did [Rob] Pelinka pay you for this?" asked another fan who clearly isn't buying Westbrook being a hot commodity on the market.

"Won’t help the team this season. They need to trade AD too. They gotta build for the future," said DJ Homicide, who is hoping for a full rebuild in LA.

Westbrook is in the final year of his five-year, $206 million contract. He will become a free agent in 2023.