NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Isaiah Thomas on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers.NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 22: Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, longtime Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas revealed he was very close to signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was very close,” explained Thomas. “I really believe if the [Rajon] Rondo buyout didn’t happen, I would have been a Laker. All respect to Rondo and respect to the Lakers organization.”

“I was around those guys a little bit,” he continued. “I was able to work out with Bron [LeBron James] and [Russell] Westbrook. So they’ve seen me in my element, and they’ve seen me back to the person I am.”

Well, just a few days later, he has. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers signed the veteran point guard to a new deal.

“Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Charania said. “Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night.”

Fans were happy to learn IT is back in the league.

“Good for IT. He’s been grinding for a long time to get a chance. Lakers in Minnesota to play the Wolves tomorrow night,” one person said.

“Let’s goooooo. Man deserves another shot,” another fan said.

Thomas played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season. Now he’s back in the fold to help LeBron James and company compete for a title.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.