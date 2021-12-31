The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Lakers logo at midcourt.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with one NBA team Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

It didn’t take long for the NBA world to start cracking jokes. Cleveland is in better playoff position than the Lakers, which led to fans joking that Rondo would be a playoff reinforcement for the Cavs.

“A Lakers-Cavs trade because Cleveland needs reinforcements for a playoff push. Just like we all expected,” said NBA reporter Tyler Batiste.

“Imagine how excited Rondo must be to be traded to a contender,” one fan joked.

“This is great for the Lakers and it doesn’t even matter what they’re getting back,” another fan said.

Rondo has played in 18 games for the Lakers this season, but isn’t playing a major role. The veteran point guard is averaging just 16 minutes per game with 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per appearance.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, need some help at the position after losing Rubio and fellow star point guard Collin Sexton to injuries.

