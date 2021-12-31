NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with one NBA team Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

It didn’t take long for the NBA world to start cracking jokes. Cleveland is in better playoff position than the Lakers, which led to fans joking that Rondo would be a playoff reinforcement for the Cavs.

“A Lakers-Cavs trade because Cleveland needs reinforcements for a playoff push. Just like we all expected,” said NBA reporter Tyler Batiste.

A Lakers-Cavs trade because Cleveland needs reinforcements for a playoff push. Just like we all expected. https://t.co/pjOKb2f9QW — Tyler Batiste (@TyBatiste) December 31, 2021

Imagine how excited Rondo must be to be traded to a contender https://t.co/qItDeewttV — Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) December 30, 2021

This is great for the Lakers and it doesn't even matter what they're getting back. https://t.co/bBKrzURDAn — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 30, 2021

Rondo has played in 18 games for the Lakers this season, but isn’t playing a major role. The veteran point guard is averaging just 16 minutes per game with 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per appearance.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, need some help at the position after losing Rubio and fellow star point guard Collin Sexton to injuries.