NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and potentially a few other games as well.

According to the team, the star forward has entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. LeBron is expected to miss “several” more games according to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Woj, a player who returns a positive test is forced to miss at least 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Fans immediately noticed that LeBron will likely be forced to miss games against their favorite teams.

“Reminder that Grizzlies- Lakers next Thursday is 9 days away. So if LeBron James tested positive for Covid-19, that falls within the 10-day window he’d have to miss per NBA protocols,” NBA writer Evan Barnes said.

Another fan noticed that LeBron James has had a tough year filled with several injuries and now a potential bout with COVID-19.

“Bron can’t catch a break this year… Earliest he could return is next Friday vs the Thunder,” another fan said.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Lakers, who are off to an ugly start to the 2021-22 season. After entering the season as NBA title favorites, Los Angeles sits at 11-11 and occupies the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

With LeBron James gone for at least a few games, it could get even uglier for the Lakers.