NBA World Reacts To What LeBron Said About Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

LeBron James was previously critical of Kyrie Irving's decision to share an anti-Semitic film on social media.

However, he's also not a fan of the punishment the Brooklyn Nets issued their point guard, which requires Irving to complete several tasks before he can return to the floor after serving a five-game suspension.

In addition to the suspension, which he's serving, and apologizing, which he did last week, Irving must also make a "$500K donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, antisemitic training, meet with ADL, Jewish leaders and meet with owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding."

It is this checklist that James has qualms with, which he made clear on Thursday afternoon.

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play," James tweeted. "That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

Irving missed his fourth game last night. He will have to sit out at least against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday, though there's no guarantee he'll be able to immediately return once his five-game ban is up.

According to reports, Irving also recently met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and it was a "productive and understanding" session.