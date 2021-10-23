NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said About Lakers

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made headlines for all the wrong reasons in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Star big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were caught on video yelling at each other during the game. It’s unclear what the issue was, but the two were very unhappy with each other.

Following the game, Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson took to Twitter with a message for the team. “Dwight Howard and AD got into a physical altercation on the bench. In my 42 years of being associated with the Lakers organization, I’ve never seen something like that. Smh,” Johnson said.

But that’s not all.

Just a few minutes before, he had a blunt message for the Lakers as a whole. “The Lakers have a team issue and a basketball issue,” he said.

Of course, that illicit plenty of response from fans. Several fans were hoping he would come out of retirement and be the team’s new point guard.

“Come back and play pg for us,” one fan said.

Other fans are preaching patience because it’s only been two games.

The Lakers have opened the season with two-straight losses and a scuffle between two of the team’s players.

It’s not a great beginning to the 2021-22 season in which the Lakers were one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

Can LeBron and company turn this around?