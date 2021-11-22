The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To What Skip Bayless Said About LeBron

Skip Bayless on set for ESPN.Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Malice at the Palace part two almost took place during the Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday night. But LeBron James wisely wanted no part of an unhinged Isaiah Stewart.

Whether it was intentional or not, the Lakers star appeared to take a cheap shot at Stewart during a fight for a rebound on a free throw. Stewart spent the next few minutes trying to fight LeBron, but enough obstacles got in his way to eventually put the scuffle to an end.

It was an ugly scene all around. And, as you probably expected, Skip Bayless discussed the incident during Undisputed on Monday morning.

Bayless called LeBron’s elbow to Stewart’s face “dirty” and intentional during Monday’s show. He even believes LeBron should be suspended for his actions.

“LeBron James closed his fist! And he looked at that man right in the face before leading with his elbow and then cold-cocking Isaiah with his forearm and the back of his fist! LeBron should be suspended,” Bayless said on Twitter.

Take a look.

For the first time in a long time, most NBA fans agree with Skip Bayless.

Others think this is just yet another example of Skip’s hate for LeBron.

He’s never been a fan, that’s for sure.

LeBron’s elbow was unnecessary. Was it intentional? Or dirty, for that matter? We’ll let you decide.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NBA responds here in the next 24 hours. Don’t be surprised if a fine or suspension comes LeBron’s way.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.