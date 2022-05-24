Zach LaVine Shows Love For Lakers: NBA World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

With free agency on the horizon, it seems like there's a lot of smoke surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVine, who was spotted in Los Angeles this week, briefly caught up with TMZ Sports about his future.

Before he stepped into his vehicle, LaVine was asked if he has anything to say to Lakers fans. The All-Star swingman responded, "I've always been a big fan."

This might very well mean nothing, but Lakers fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

"I don't think the likelihood is high -- HOWEVER, LaVine would be an amazing fit," one fan tweeted. "He can both create his own shot AND play off-ball. He would take pressure off LeBron AND be able to play *with* LeBron. Best fit there is."

"Get my man Zach LaVine to the Lakers...INSTANTLY copping a jersey if this happens," another fan wrote.

"Come home," a Lakers fan said.

LaVine, 27, is coming off yet another great season with the Bulls. He averaged 24.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Considering he spent his college days at UCLA, LaVine is no stranger to Los Angeles.

However, the Lakers aren't exactly loaded with cap space at the moment. If they want to make a run at LaVine, they'll need to shed salary in a hurry.