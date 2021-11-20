Look: NBC Sports Graphic After Lakers-Celtics Game Went Viral

The Boston Celtics had a statement win on Friday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 130-108. Following the win, NBC Sports Boston trolled Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

When Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was speaking to the media, NBC Sports Boston put up a graphic that said: “Y’all paying Russ $44 million lol.”

Last year, the Lakers acquired Dennis Schroder with the hope that he’d be their point guard for years to come. After that experiment didn’t work out, the front office traded for Russell Westbrook and allowed Schroder to leave in free agency.

Once the graphic from NBC Sports Boston went on the screen, NBA fans questioned if it was real. Even ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin couldn’t believe the graphic that went viral on Friday night was legit.

This is an actual television chyron that ran tonight in Boston after former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had 21 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast and was a +12 in a win while Russell Westbrook had 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb and was -12 in a loss pic.twitter.com/4lIzF3J972 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

Schroder certainly had the better performance on Friday night, as he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Westbrook, meanwhile, had just 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

In his postgame press conference, Schroder admit that he knew he was going to suit up for Friday’s game despite dealing with an ankle injury. That’s because he was highly-motivated to play his former team.

“I had to be out there for that one,” Schroder said, via MassLive. “I made it work.”