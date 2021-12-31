New Details Emerge From Lakers-Cavaliers Trade For Rajon Rondo

Earlier this Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that moment, the exact terms of this deal weren’t out yet.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had an update on this Cavaliers-Lakers trade.

It turns out the Cavaliers will send Denzel Valentine to the Lakers in exchange for Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal to create a roster spot.

“ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot,” Wojnarowski said.

Valentine averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 22 games with the Cavaliers. If he does get waived by the Lakers, he’ll have to find yet another home in the NBA.

Rondo, meanwhile, averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Lakers this season.

Although the days of Rondo being an All-Star point guard are over, he could still bring some value to the Cavaliers’ rotation. With Ricky Rubio out for the rest of the 2021-22 season, they’re in need of a floor general.

It was announced earlier this week that Rubio suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.