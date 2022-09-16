New Details Emerge From Lakers, Dennis Schroder Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 27: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 27, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium announced that Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

With Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook currently on the roster, it's hard to envision Schroder starting for the Lakers when the season begins. However, the former first-round pick from Germany may still play a pivotal role on Darvin Ham's squad.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Schroder signing has been in the works for a considerable amount of time.

"Some context to Dennis Schroeder returning to the Lakers —he played for Darvin Ham in Atlanta and has been talking to LA for months," Shelburne wrote on Twitter.

Ham and Schroder were both on the Hawks from 2013-2018. During those five seasons, the talented point guard averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 points per contest.

Perhaps the Lakers will get the best possible version of Schroder this season now that he has reunited with Ham.

The Lakers will open the regular season on the road against the Golden State Warriors.