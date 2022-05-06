New Details Emerge After Lakers Fired Frank Vogel

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After posting a disappointing 33-49 record during the 2021-22 regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to fire head coach Frank Vogel.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, one of the reasons the Lakers fired Vogel is because of his inability to make Russell Westbrook a more productive part of the team.

"There was a strong sense that it was on Frank Vogel to make the Russell Westbrook experiment work, and the fact that it didn't led to questions about whether Westbrook had been put in a position to succeed," Amick wrote.

If this is true, that seems a bit unfair. The Lakers had to know Westbrook would be an odd fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James when they acquired him.

Vogel, who was hired in May 2019, led the Lakers to a championship during his time with the team.

Unfortunately, the past two seasons for the Lakers have been chaotic. Perhaps a new coach will be able to right the ship in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have been linked to several coaching candidates, such as Adrian Griffin and Darvin Ham.