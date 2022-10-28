New Injury Update For Lakers Star Anthony Davis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Lakers star Anthony Davis is already dealing with an injury just four games into the 2022-23 season. The All-Star forward is currently nursing a back injury.

At 0-4, the last thing the Lakers need is for Davis to miss an extended period of time. While it doesn't sound like a long-term injury, his status for this Friday's game is up in the air.

The Lakers have announced that Davis will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Timberwolves.

Davis participated in shootaround this morning with his teammates.

Davis is averaging 24.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Davis' back is "fine" after the team's loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

"He’s fine. He’s fine," Ham told reporters. "He wouldn’t have been able to finish the game — getting that shot in the back, we were all a little nervous at that point in time but he was able to get through the game and give us a lot of good production. But he’s fine."

The Lakers and Timberwolves will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.