New NBA All-Star Game Format To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Adam Silver and the NBA have made significant format changes to the upcoming All-Star Game. One of those changes will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend’s passing has sent shock-waves throughout the entire basketball community. Kobe’s on and off the court impact was far and wide.

Now, the NBA will honor Kobe with its new All-Star Game format.

The first three quarters of the All-Star Game will all be mini-games competing for charity. The fourth quarter will be an untimed period as teams play to reach a target score.

Each of the first three quarters will reset to 0-0 at the start of the period. The total scores will then be restored entering the fourth quarter.

The target score will be determined by taking the team with the most combined points through three quarters and adding 24 points. The No. 24, of course, pays tribute to Kobe’s final number worn during his NBA career.

The first team to reach the target score wins the All-Star Game.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes which includes a change paying tribute to Kobe.

A breakdown from the NBA on its new All-Star Game format … pic.twitter.com/hg2FkJDioh — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2020

The game’s format changes are confusing. There were definitely better options as to how the All-Star Game should’ve been formatted.

But props to the NBA for making changes, one of which will honor Kobe. The upcoming All-Star Game will certainly pay plenty of tribute to the Lakers legend.