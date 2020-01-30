The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New NBA All-Star Game Format To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Adam Silver and the NBA have made significant format changes to the upcoming All-Star Game. One of those changes will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend’s passing has sent shock-waves throughout the entire basketball community. Kobe’s on and off the court impact was far and wide.

Now, the NBA will honor Kobe with its new All-Star Game format.

The first three quarters of the All-Star Game will all be mini-games competing for charity. The fourth quarter will be an untimed period as teams play to reach a target score.

Each of the first three quarters will reset to 0-0 at the start of the period. The total scores will then be restored entering the fourth quarter.

The target score will be determined by taking the team with the most combined points through three quarters and adding 24 points. The No. 24, of course, pays tribute to Kobe’s final number worn during his NBA career.

The first team to reach the target score wins the All-Star Game.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes which includes a change paying tribute to Kobe.

The game’s format changes are confusing. There were definitely better options as to how the All-Star Game should’ve been formatted.

But props to the NBA for making changes, one of which will honor Kobe. The upcoming All-Star Game will certainly pay plenty of tribute to the Lakers legend.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.