Nike’s New LeBron James Commercial Is Going Viral

Less than two weeks away from his 35th birthday, LeBron James is still playing at an incredibly high level. James is averaging 25.9 points, a career-high 10.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

In his 17th pro season, James is also still being featured in new Nike ads. His latest commercial is going viral.

James shared it on Twitter this morning. The clip is meant to serve as an inspiration to children from Akron who benefit from LeBron’s “I Promise School.”

17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special #ThekidfromAKRON

Without a doubt, James has made a profound impact on his hometown, one that is on par with all he’s accomplished on the hardwood.

At 24-4, the Lakers are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA’s best record. The two teams meet tonight, which means we’ll see LeBron vs. Giannis.

After taking on Milwaukee, the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks in what is shaping up as a mini-gauntlet before the new year.