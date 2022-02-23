A new report suggests that there is an emerging internal power struggle between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic reported that there is a “tense” situation between LeBron’s faction and the Lakers front office. Oram wrote that one source likened the situation to “the early days of a war.”

Apparently, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, is “beginning to really squeeze” the Lakers organization for more influence. Paul’s Klutch Sports organization reportedly got annoyed that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wouldn’t make a big move at the recent trade deadline.

NBA fans aren’t exactly thrilled to see how much influence LeBron is having over the Lakers. Though some believe that there isn’t enough evidence to support Oram’s claims:

people close to me who know nothing about the Lakers tried lecturing me on how "grateful" Laker fans should be to have LeBron. what? haha https://t.co/zYOueNqxMx — Lobster Whiskers (@LobsterWhiskers) February 23, 2022

Wow I can't believe the guy with the nickname "LeGM" would ever do such a thing to a franchise! https://t.co/gbQht8Wkyn — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) February 23, 2022

Lebron is hilarious https://t.co/oCnWc8AplF — Ulcerative Cloutitis (@tony__yh) February 23, 2022

That's a lie bc if Bron/Klutch we're really running the Lakers then Ty Lue would be the coach right now https://t.co/R7KYHVQOq5 — Shango_7🇭🇹 (@Yasuke_DaShogun) February 23, 2022

LeBron James and the Lakers are currently 27-31 and in ninth place in the West. But they’re stuck with each other and their current roster for the remainder of the campaign now.

The Lakers gambled heavily on this being the year they’d win another NBA title, signing a lot of veterans over the age of 30 while eschewing younger acquisitions. If they don’t win it all this year, the 2022 offseason could be a wild one in Los Angeles.

We probably haven’t heard anything close to the last of this story.

Will LeBron James and the Lakers finish the season on good terms, or will this be his last year in LA?