Nick Young Has A 2-Word Message For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers received unfortunate news on Tuesday night, as Avery Bradley announced he will not be joining the team in Orlando for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. It leaves a sizable hole in the backcourt moving forward.

Bradley’s main reason for not rejoining the team is because of his family. His son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses, and ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski isn’t sure the league would have cleared him to enter the “bubble” in Orlando.

J.R. Smith has been linked to the Lakers over the past 24 hours, but he’s not the only charismatic shooter that would love to play alongside LeBron James.

Nick Young, famously known as “Swaggy P,” shared a message for Los Angeles on Tuesday night. He responded to the Bradley story with these two words: “I’m ready.”

June 24, 2020

Young hasn’t played for an NBA team since the 2018 season with the Denver Nuggets. At 35 years old, it’s fair to wonder how much is even left in the tank.

If the Lakers do sign Young to join them in Orlando, it would mark his second stint with the franchise. He was on the team from 2013-2017.

The edge might go to Smith in this scenario because he has familiarity playing with James. They won an NBA championship together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since the transaction window officially open, the Lakers are on the clock to find a replacement for Bradley.