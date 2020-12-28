Nick Young Reportedly Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Longtime NBA veteran Nick Young has reportedly made a decision on his basketball future.

Young, 35, played in the NBA from 2007-18. He was a first-round NBA Draft pick coming out of USC in 2007. Young began his career with the Wizards, playing in D.C. from 2007-12.

The shooting guard then played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Young ended his career with the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

Young is reportedly coming out of retirement, but not to the NBA. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Young is signing a contract in China.

“12-year NBA veteran Nick Young is signing a contract in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Zhejiang Lions,” he reports.

12-year NBA veteran Nick Young is signing a contract in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Zhejiang Lions, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Young joins a long list of former NBA players to possibly end their careers with a season or two (or more) of basketball overseas in China.

Several notable former NBA players, from Stephon Marbury to Gilbert Arenas to Jimmer Fredette, have played in China. Young was a 12-year NBA veteran who averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during his career.

The 2020-21 NBA season, meanwhile, tipped off last week.