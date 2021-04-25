O.J. Simpson was among those who took to social media to react to LeBron James’ now-deleted tweet about the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

LeBron took to Twitter following a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio, posting a “YOU’RE NEXT” message about the officer involved.

The Lakers star ended up deleting his tweet, as he faced significant criticism for it.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” the four-time NBA champion tweeted on Wednesday evening.

LeBron continues to be criticized by some for the tweet, though.

Simpson, who has his own history with the police, sent a message to the NBA star.

“You can’t fight every battle. You know, you got to pick your battles. It’s a war that must be fought but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with police departments,” Simpson said in a video posted to Twitter. “LeBron should have waited.”

LeBron, meanwhile, does not seem to be bothered by the criticism.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

The Lakers star is currently recovering from an injury, though he is expected to make his return to the lineup soon.

Los Angeles is 35-25 on the season.