Old Andre Drummond Tweet About Playing With LeBron Going Viral

By signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond fulfilled one of his life goals: to play with LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bought out Drummond’s contract last week, making him a free agent in the process. He didn’t stay on the market very long. The Lakers, who are desperate need for help in the front court, immediately got in the mix and eventually won the sweepstakes.

Drummond should have an excellent opportunity to enter the Lakers’ starting lineup. He should excel playing next to Anthony Davis and James.

Turns out, playing next to No. 23 will check off a life goal for the new Lakers’ big man. Drummond tweeted as much almost 10 years ago.

Take a look.

one of my goals In life Is to meet an play with or against @KingJames — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 11, 2011

Drummond may have to wait a bit longer until he plays alongside James. The NBA superstar is still working his way back from a high ankle sprain.

The Lakers could use Drummond now, though. They’ve struggled mightily, as expected, without both James and Davis. With Drummond soon in the mix, he should help ease the losses.

Perhaps what’s most exciting about the Lakers’ Drummond addition is the big man has yet to play with a contender. He’s only played for the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was expected to be the No. 1 or 2 option. In Los Angeles, he’ll probably be the third or fourth option if he makes his way into the starting lineup.

Drummond himself hasn’t played since Feb. 12, meaning he’ll need a bit more time to get up to speed before he suits up and plays for the Lakers.