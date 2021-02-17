Old LeBron James Tweet Going Viral On Michael Jordan’s Birthday

Today is Michael Jordan’s 58th birthday, and fittingly, a nine-year-old tweet from LeBron James about “His Airness” has resurfaced.

On this day in 2012, LeBron was in his second season with the Miami Heat. The Heat were 23-7 and one of the best teams in the NBA, but James was also coming off a disappointing Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks the year before and was 2-0 in championship series.

LeBron has always shown respect and admiration for Jordan, even as he’s amassed his own championship resume. However, if he had a ring on February 17, 2012, we’re not sure if his birthday wish to MJ would have been as reverential as it was.

“Happy B-day to the person I idolized and wanna be just like as a kid playing the game of basketball Michael Jordan #TheGOAT,” James wrote.

Happy B-day to the person I idolized and wanna to be just like as a kid playing the game of basketball Michael Jordan. #TheG.O.A.T. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 17, 2012

Fast forward to now and James is coming off winning his fourth NBA title in 10 tries. His Los Angeles Lakers squad currently has the second-best record in the league (behind Utah) heading into tomorrow night’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets.

If he wins another championship this season, LeBron will be one ring behind his idol Jordan. However, he won’t have the undefeated Finals mark, which some detractors view as a stain on his record.