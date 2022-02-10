Look: NBA Player’s Tweet About Russell Westbrook Going Viral

With the trade deadline approaching, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley decided to call out Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook on Twitter.

In November of 2019, Westbrook told reporters that all Beverley does is run around the court.

“Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense,” Westbrook said, via Tim MacMahon. “He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

On Thursday morning, Beverley used Westbrook’s own words against him.

“I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all,” Beverley tweeted. “Well my boy is The Real Magician this year.”

Check it out:

I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2022

Westbrook has struggled in his first year with the Lakers, averaging 18.3 points per game. At times, it just looks like he doesn’t fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers were hoping that Westbrook could elevate their chances of winning an NBA title. As of now, they’re in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Westbrook has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. He’ll have an important decision to make this offseason, regardless if he’s traded or not this Thursday afternoon.