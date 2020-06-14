The Spun

Patrick Beverley’s Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley guards LeBron James at STAPLES Center on Wednesday.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

NBA players don’t seem to all be on the same page when it comes to the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

While some players are clearly on board with playing, others – Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard – are reportedly against it. Both Irving and Howard have reportedly made it clear that they don’t want to resume play amid nationwide protests.

“I agree with Kyrie. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop,” Howard told CNN.

LeBron James, meanwhile, is reportedly on board with resuming the season. James was not part of the 100-plus player call on Friday night that discussed the potential issues with resuming play.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, LeBron reportedly “believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change.”

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted about LeBron on Sunday afternoon.

“Hoopers say what y’all want. If (LeBron) said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS,” he wrote.

LeBron is the most-influential player in the NBA – by far – so the Clippers guard probably isn’t too far off with his comment here.

The NBA is currently scheduled to resume play in late July. We’ll see if anything changes between now and then.

Both the Clippers and the Lakers are expected to be among the contenders to win it all.

