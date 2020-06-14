Patrick Beverley’s Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

NBA players don’t seem to all be on the same page when it comes to the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

While some players are clearly on board with playing, others – Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard – are reportedly against it. Both Irving and Howard have reportedly made it clear that they don’t want to resume play amid nationwide protests.

“I agree with Kyrie. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop,” Howard told CNN.

LeBron James, meanwhile, is reportedly on board with resuming the season. James was not part of the 100-plus player call on Friday night that discussed the potential issues with resuming play.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, LeBron reportedly “believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change.”

Sources: LeBron James believes he can play hoops in Orlando AND keep making an impact on the Black Lives Matter front. Intel and perspective on why he wasn’t part of Friday’s players call, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/ZXdSp5vnQ1 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 13, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted about LeBron on Sunday afternoon.

“Hoopers say what y’all want. If (LeBron) said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS,” he wrote.

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

LeBron is the most-influential player in the NBA – by far – so the Clippers guard probably isn’t too far off with his comment here.

The NBA is currently scheduled to resume play in late July. We’ll see if anything changes between now and then.

Both the Clippers and the Lakers are expected to be among the contenders to win it all.