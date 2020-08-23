The Spun

Pau Gasol Has 1-Word Message For Vanessa Bryant, Daughters

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shake hands before the All-Star Game.TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Pau Gasol #16 of the Chicago Bulls and the Eastern Conference and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference react after the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Today would have been Kobe Bryant’s birthday. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was supposed to turn 42 years old.

Tragically, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January.

Former Lakers star Pau Gasol was extremely close with Bryant. The NBA champion big man is making sure to stay in touch with Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters.

Gasol sent a heartwarming message on social media after spending a day with his wife, Catherine, along with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

“Family,” he wrote.

Gasol also shared an adorable photo of the group out on the boat.

“My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture,” Gasol captioned his photo.

Lakers fans are loving Gasol’s heartwarming photos.

“When we say look out for my family if anything happens to me, this is what we mean.. Everyone needs a friend like Pau,” one fan wrote.

“This beautiful. Pau Gasol has stayed by Vanessa Bryant and her family through this awful tragedy. Kudos to you Pau,” another fan added.

“There’s a difference between being present and being there for someone and ‘reach out to me if you ever need anything.’ Pau Gasol is always there for Kobe Bryant’s family,” one fan said.

Well done, Pau.


