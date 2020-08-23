Pau Gasol Has 1-Word Message For Vanessa Bryant, Daughters

Today would have been Kobe Bryant’s birthday. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was supposed to turn 42 years old.

Tragically, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January.

Former Lakers star Pau Gasol was extremely close with Bryant. The NBA champion big man is making sure to stay in touch with Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters.

Gasol sent a heartwarming message on social media after spending a day with his wife, Catherine, along with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

“Family,” he wrote.

Gasol also shared an adorable photo of the group out on the boat.

“My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture,” Gasol captioned his photo.

My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/igQVqNfHVN — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 21, 2020

Lakers fans are loving Gasol’s heartwarming photos.

“When we say look out for my family if anything happens to me, this is what we mean.. Everyone needs a friend like Pau,” one fan wrote.

“This beautiful. Pau Gasol has stayed by Vanessa Bryant and her family through this awful tragedy. Kudos to you Pau,” another fan added.

“There’s a difference between being present and being there for someone and ‘reach out to me if you ever need anything.’ Pau Gasol is always there for Kobe Bryant’s family,” one fan said.

Well done, Pau.