Pau Gasol Reacts To His Brother Joining The Lakers

Marc Gasol, the newest Laker, would be happy to have even a fraction of the success his brother Pau had wearing the purple and gold.

In six-plus seasons with the Lakers, Pau won two world championships, appeared in the NBA Finals three times and also made three All-Star Game appearances. Of course, he played in LA from age 27-33, while Marc Gasol will be starting his tenure at age 35.

Still, the younger Gasol is stepping into a fantastic situation. The Lakers are the defending champs, made several smart free agent signings and are once again the best team in the NBA on paper. Oh yeah, they also still have LeBron James.

Pau Gasol officially welcomed his little brother to the Laker family on Twitter this afternoon.

Last season, Marc Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Toronto Raptors. In 2019, he helped the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors and win the NBA Finals.

Marc already has one championship ring, and he’s obviously looking to win a second with the Lakers. He has a good chance of doing so, and if he does, he’ll have equaled his brother’s titles.

That’s a great goal to shoot for.