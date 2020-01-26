The Spun

Pau Gasol Reacts To News Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shake hands before the All-Star Game.TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Pau Gasol #16 of the Chicago Bulls and the Eastern Conference and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference react after the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For six-plus seasons, Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant teamed up for the Los Angeles Lakers. The duo helped fuel three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2008-10 and back-to-back NBA championships in the last two seasons of that span.

Gasol and Bryant shared a bond even after the pair split up and Bryant retired. Now, the 39-year-old big man has weighed in on Bryant’s tragic death.

Gasol tweeted his thoughts moments ago. Like everyone else, he’s in total disbelief.

“Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” Gasol wrote.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of five people killed in a helicopter crash earlier today in California.

The pair were on their way to Gianna’s travel basketball game. Another player from the team and a parent were also reportedly killed.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Bryant’s family and friends.


