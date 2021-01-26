Pau Gasol Shares Message For Kobe On 1-Year Anniversary

One year ago today, a fatal helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims. It’s a day the sports world will never forget.

Throughout this afternoon, current and former NBA players have posted tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. None were as heartbreaking as the letter that Pau Gasol wrote for his former teammate.

“I miss you, hermano… not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do. Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love… continues to shine in my life and in many others,” Gasol wrote. “Photos, videos, very special moments keep being shared by countless people that have admired you and loved you in their own way, reminding me how incredibly lucky I have been to share some of those moments with you.

“I hope you and Gigi are smiling down seeing how strong, sweet and amazing your girls are… they are growing so fast brother. I wish you could’ve met our little Elisabeth Gianna. We will make sure she knows where her middle name comes from… how extraordinary, loving and inspiring her cousin Gigi and her uncle Kobe were”

Gasol capped off his tear-jerking letter by saying “Today, we honor and celebrate both of you, you have left us with so much…, but even if it isn’t how we would like things to be, you are, and always will be in, in our hearts.”

It’s tough to read Gasol’s letter without shedding a tear, but it does illustrate just how much of an impact Bryant had on his loved ones.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who passed away in last year’s tragic accident.