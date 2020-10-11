Paul George Sends Message To Danny Green Before Game 6

On the court, the Clippers and Lakers are fierce rivals. But off the court, there’s not much bad blood. That was evident Sunday afternoon when Paul George sent a supportive message to Danny Green.

Green revealed on Sunday morning he and his fiancée have been on the receiving end of death threats because of his missed three-point shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Had the shot gone in, the Lakers would’ve taken a two-point lead with just seconds remaining.

Plenty of NBA players, fans and analysts have come to Green’s defense since his missed shot. Paul George is the latest to send Green his support.

George told Green to “stay blessed” via an Instagram story on Sunday. He also called Green one of the best “guns” out there. Take a look below.

Paul George with some words of encouragement for Danny Green ✊ pic.twitter.com/v5pNjUTf7s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2020

Paul George is well-aware of what it’s like to receive heavy criticism from fans. He was blamed for the Clippers’ 3-1 series collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. In reality, Kawhi Leonard is just as much to blame as George was and is.

Danny Green can put the missed shot behind him tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The Lakers have a chance to close out the series, something they failed to do two nights ago.

Slowing down Jimmy Butler will be a must if LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are going to win the championship this evening.