Paul Pierce Getting Crushed For His Absurd LeBron Comment

What is it with former Boston Celtics players and absolutely absurd takes on the NBA? Apparently Paul Pierce wants to take the mantle of hottest take by a Celtic with a ring.

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Pierce had a bold stance on LeBron James following the Lakers’ Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He declared that if the Lakers get knocked out in the first round, the LeBron “GOAT talk” should stop.

“This is gonna be a big hit on his legacy,” Pierce said. “If the Lakers don’t win a championship, let alone lose in the first round, I don’t wanna hear none of this GOAT talk no more.”

The 2008 NBA Finals MVP later took to Twitter to sort-of defend his stance on LeBron. “Some people just don’t understand Facts,” he wrote. “It is what it is.”

What “it is” is borderline absurd.

For starters, LeBron has lost plenty of Game 1s before without losing the series. So for anyone to be in full-on panic mode right now is eye-rolling.

Second, LeBron has never lost a conference quarterfinals. While there’s a strong case to be made that Portland is one of the toughest 8-seeds LeBron has ever faced, it was one game.

Third and most important of all, COVID-19. Enough said.

No doubt we’ll be hearing much more from the man who does not believe LeBron is a top-five all-time player.