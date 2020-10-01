Paul Pierce Made An Extremely Bold NBA Finals Prediction

The 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is underway.

Los Angeles entered the NBA Finals as the clear favorite, though no one was taking Miami lightly. Well, no one but Paul Pierce.

The former Boston Celtics star made a bold prediction for the NBA Finals. He has the Lakers beating the Heat in four games.

Pierce released his prediction on ESPN before Game 1.

“Lakers in four,” Pierce said bluntly.

"Lakers in 4." Paul Pierce has LA sweeping the Miami Heat 😳pic.twitter.com/wcpdx45qEh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 1, 2020

This prediction could be a bit personal for Pierce, who got into it with Miami Heat rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro after the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I can’t call nobody a ‘bucket’ if you ain’t averaging at least 20…if you average 11, I can’t give you ‘I’m a bucket,'” Pierce said of Herro following the Heat’s win over the Celtics.

Herro, a first-year guard out of Kentucky, had a pretty good response.

“I think I just averaged about 20 in the conference finals,” the Heat star said.

Pierce’s NBA Finals prediction isn’t looking too crazy right now, though. The Lakers are clearly out-playing the Heat in Game 1, leading by 17 points at halftime. Of course, there is plenty of game – and series – left.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is airing on ABC.