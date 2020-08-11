Paul Pierce Ranks The Top 5 Players In The NBA Today

There isn’t a professional sports league driven by superstars more than the NBA. With the playoffs just around the horizon, Paul Pierce and the rest of the ESPN crew unveiled their rankings for the top five players in the league.

Pierce’s top five consists of the following players in order: Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard.

Honestly, it’s just refreshing to see Pierce finally giving LeBron some credit. On the other hand, it’s odd to see Kawhi ranked as low as fifth. Jalen Rose and Jay Williams both had the reigning Finals MVP ranked much higher.

Rose went with a top five that consists of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Damian Lillard. He didn’t include Luka Doncic on his list, but that isn’t exactly a controversial move.

Lastly, Williams’ list featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Anthony Davis. It’s pretty impressive to see two members of the Los Angeles Lakers mentioned in the top five.

All three lists featured Antetokounmpo, Harden, James and Leonard. Clearly that fifth and final spot is up for grabs.

Davis, Doncic and Lillard are deserving of top-five recognition, especially when you consider their success this season. The Lakers are title contenders because they acquired Davis, the Mavericks are one of the most explosive offenses in large part because of Doncic, and we all know what Lillard could do when the game is on the line.

Which ESPN analyst put together the best top five?