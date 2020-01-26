Paul Pierce Reacts To Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant Death News

The sports world is reeling right now with the news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

For those hearing the news, the overwhelming feeling, outside of pure sadness, is disbelief. No one can process that Bryant has passed away.

Paul Pierce, who competed against Kobe for more than a decade in the NBA, summed up everyone’s feelings perfectly with his tweet after news broke.

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Bryant was killed along with four other people when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California earlier today.

TMZ reported that Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

In the mean time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryant’s family and all those who knew him. What an incalculable loss.