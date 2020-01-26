The Spun

Paul Pierce Reacts To Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant Death News

Kobe Bryant holding out five fingers as he runs up the floor.LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The sports world is reeling right now with the news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

For those hearing the news, the overwhelming feeling, outside of pure sadness, is disbelief. No one can process that Bryant has passed away.

Paul Pierce, who competed against Kobe for more than a decade in the NBA, summed up everyone’s feelings perfectly with his tweet after news broke.

Bryant was killed along with four other people when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California earlier today.

TMZ reported that Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

In the mean time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryant’s family and all those who knew him. What an incalculable loss.


