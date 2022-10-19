Paul Pierce Reveals Harsh Reality For Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of NBA Legend, Paul Pierce smiling on court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers lost by double-digits to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors yesterday in a 123-109 defeat. For NBA legend Paul Pierce, their loss led him to reveal a harsh reality for the Lakers.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Pierce declared that just making the playoffs in 2023 would be "a successful year" for these Lakers. He said that is "THE TRUTH," and not him just being a hater.

"Making the playoffs would be considered a successful year for the 2022-23 Lakers. This is not hate this is 'THE TRUTH,'" Pierce wrote.

Pierce might have a point though. The Lakers didn't have a particularly noteworthy offseason of bringing in big name players and just about everything is going through LeBron James right now.

Against the Warriors, the big three of LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did just about all of the work, combining for 77 points. Kendrick Nunn was the only other player who had more than five points with 19.

LeBron and Westbrook combined for 25 rebounds and 11 assists, but they just couldn't handle the superior shooting of the Warriors last night.

Maybe the Lakers are just trying to get their feet under them, or maybe they're not nearly as good as they want us to think they are.

There's 81 games left for them to prove Paul Pierce wrong.