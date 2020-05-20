Paul Pierce’s Ex-Teammate Calls Him Out For His Top 5 List

On Wednesday morning, former NBA player turned analyst Paul Pierce made headlines when he revealed his list of top five NBA players of all time.

Actually, it was who wasn’t on the list that caught everyone’s attention. Pierce suggested Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not one of the five best players ever.

In order, the top five players of all-time according to Pierce are Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

Not long after his comments went viral, a former teammate decided to call him out on Twitter. Kendrick Perkins made it clear that LeBron should be on every top five list going forward.

“Paul Pierce my BROTHER I love til the Casket close and I can understand if LeBron James is not your GOAT but for him not to be on your Top 5 All-Time list is just Blasphemy!!!!” he said on Twitter.

Clearly Perkins believes Pierce in wrong in his take that LeBron doesn’t belong among the top five players in league history.

LeBron is top five in scoring and top 10 in assists all time. He’s the most dominant player of his era, even more so than No. 5 on Pierce’s list, Kobe Bryant.

He owns three NBA titles, one of which came against one of the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen.

He could add another if the 2019-20 NBA season restarts.