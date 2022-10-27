Paul Pierce's Lakers Conspiracy Theory Is Very Wrong

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of NBA Legend, Paul Pierce smiling on court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Lakers fell to 0-4 on Wednesday night, losing to the Nuggets on the road. That's not the start they were hoping for, but Paul Pierce believes it's all a part of their plan.

According to Pierce, the Lakers are purposely losing so they can pair LeBron James with French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

"Lakers think they slic," Pierce tweeted during the game. "They wanna pair Bron up with Wembanyama next year."

Many analysts have said that Wembanyama is the best prospect since James. However, the Lakers can't draft him regardless of how bad their record is this season.

That's because the Pelicans own the right to swap first-round picks with the Lakers in next year's draft. This is part of the Anthony Davis trade that was made in 2019.

So, in theory, the Pelicans are the ones that could end up with Wembanyama on their roster.

Of course, it's way too early in the season to talk about the Lakers being the worst team in the league. While that very well could happen, the front office will probably make some changes to the roster.