Report: How Phil Jackson Feels About Russell Westbrook

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is expected to be a popular name on the trade block this offseason. However, his future with the Los Angeles Lakers might not be as bleak as fans initially thought.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson has been a fan of Westbrook throughout his career.

So, why does this matter? Well, that's because Jackson once again has a voice when it comes to helping out the Lakers with their decisions.

If Jackson is truly a fan of Westbrook, perhaps he'll try to sway the front office's decision on the former MVP.

"And how’s this for a tidbit to tie this thread up: Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career," Amick wrote, via The Athletic. "Sources say Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again."

In his first season with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Westbrook currently has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The expectation is that he'll exercise that option.

The Lakers may try to move Westbrook if they don't believe he's a good fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.