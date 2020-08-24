Photo: Lakers Wearing Special Jersey To Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant

To commemorate the late-great Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers are wearing a special jersey for their 8/24 game against Portland.

Images shared by the team shows them preparing to wear their “Black Mamba” jerseys. The Kobe jersey features a stunning black snakeskin pattern, with the word “Lakers” and the player’s number in a gold outline.

Just above the Nike swoosh is a heart patch with the No. 2 on it. The patch honors Kobe’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who wore the number as a high school player.

Los Angeles and Nike released a special version of this Kobe jersey that had No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. But it sold out instantly.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash back in January. The Lakers legend’s tragic passing brought about a ton of tributes from players, fans, athletes and organizations across the world.

Yesterday would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday, and there were even more tributes to him.

But nothing will pay tribute to Kobe on this day quite like a Los Angeles Lakers win. You can bet that with those Black Mamba jerseys on the court that LeBron and his team will have something big planned against the Portland Trail Blazers.

They lead the series 2-1 after winning Game 3 on Saturday.

Game 4 begins at 9 p.m. EST.