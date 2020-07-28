Photo: LeBron’s Bubble Interview Chair Is Going Viral

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is embracing his nickname at the Orlando bubble ahead of the 2019-20 season resumption.

The King sat in a throne-looking chair during his media session at the Orlando bubble on Tuesday. If his latest social media activity is any indication, LeBron is sending a message to the rest of the NBA.

Despite playing in his 17th NBA season, No. 23 is playing in peak form. LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this year. He’s on track to take home this season’s MVP award.

LeBron and the Lakers appears well-suited to make an NBA Finals run. But prior to doing so, the Lakers have a few more practices before the 2019-20 season resumes. LeBron’s taking his media session seriously, sitting on a throne-like chair at the Orlando bubble, as seen below.

Throne Vibes 👑 pic.twitter.com/B5rs4VnB9P — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 28, 2020

LeBron James has never been shy embracing the spotlight shined on him. No. 23 has been deemed the “chosen one” since his high school playing days. He’s certainly lived up to the billing.

This was more like a throne. But everyone knows it was my chair @KingJames pic.twitter.com/f4ysEgC9x2 — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) July 28, 2020

But his reputation will be a bit tarnished if LeBron can’t win the NBA title this season. No. 23 has a 3-6 record in NBA Finals series. That’s the only knock on his otherwise legendary NBA career resume.

If LeBron can continue playing like himself while getting help from sidekick Anthony Davis, the Lakers should have no problem winning the 2020 NBA Finals from the Orlando bubble.