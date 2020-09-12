Photo: LeBron James’ Colin Kaepernick Outfit Is Going Viral

NBA superstar LeBron James paid tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick ahead of the Lakers’ Game 5 against the Houston Rockets Saturday night.

LeBron has been active in sharing his beliefs this year in the midst of ongoing police brutality across the nation. Kaepernick has become a symbol for athletes due to his protests against police brutality during his time with the 49ers years ago.

Kaepernick’s original protest came in the former of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem ahead of weekly NFL games. Since then, plenty of athletes have joined Kaepernick’s protest.

LeBron is the latest to pay tribute to Kaepernick and his efforts against police brutality. The Lakers forward showed up in an all-black Kaepernick jersey ahead of Los Angeles’ Game 5 against the Rockets. Take a look below.

Here’s another look at LeBron sporting Kaepernick’s iconic all-black jersey.

"Kaep was someone who stood up when times weren't comfortable." pic.twitter.com/Hgzh0n1ibW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 12, 2020

LeBron James clearly has great respect for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The Lakers superstar has voiced his support for Kaepernick numerous times over the years.

As for the Lakers, they’re gearing up for a massive Game 5 against the Houston Rockets Saturday night. Los Angeles has a chance to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals. But James Harden and Russell Westbrook will without a doubt make life difficult for LeBron and the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Lakers currently have a 3-1 series lead.