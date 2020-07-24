Photo: LeBron James Has A New Look For The NBA Restart

LeBron James isn’t shying away from letting the grey hairs in his beard show ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The King is playing in his 17th season, but certainly isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. LeBron was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest prior to the NBA season’s suspension back in March.

The Lakers and the rest of the NBA have had a multi-month break to rest in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That rest could pay off big time for the Lakers superstar.

While there’s no signs of LeBron slowing down basketball-wise, the 35-year-old LeBron’s rising age is starting show. No. 23 has a bit of grey in his beard, as spotted in the Lakers’ first scrimmage in Orlando to gear up for the season resumption. Take a look at LeBron’s new look below.

LBJ with grey in his beard 👀 pic.twitter.com/DO6FsnLxXH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2020

LeBron may have a bit of grey in his beard, but that isn’t stopping him from playing in peak form. Though it’s just a scrimmage, LeBron got off to a quick start in the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

In just one half of play, The King dropped 12 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in just 16 minutes. If No. 23 can continue his stellar play, the Lakers have a clear path to the NBA Finals.

LeBron and the Lakers resume their 2019-20 season on July 30 against the L.A. Clippers.