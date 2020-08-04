Photo: Shirt LeBron James Wore To Arena Tonight Going Viral

LeBron James used his pregame wardrobe to make a statement tonight inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

James showed up at the arena wearing a black t-shirt with a simple white logo on the left breastplate. The logo sent a clear and loud message though.

It featured the word “Minneapolis” with a drawing of a stopwatch and the time “08:46” on it. The shirt was a tribute to George Floyd, who was killed back in May during an altercation with Minneapolis police, during which Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

James has been active for years when it comes to voicing his support for racial and social justice. He didn’t stop doing so when he got to Orlando, so it’s not a surprise he wore a shirt like this tonight.

8 minutes and 46 seconds. don’t forget and don’t stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/SLyUoCVjAY — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) August 4, 2020

We’ll see if James is asked about the shirt after the game. It wouldn’t surprise us if he wants to talk about it anyway.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Utah Jazz tonight. The Lakers are 1-1 inside the bubble after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on opening night and losing to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

You can catch the second half coming up on ESPN.