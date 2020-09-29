Photo: There’s A New Court Design For The NBA Finals

With the NBA Finals just about ready to begin inside the bubble, the league has redesigned its court for the remainder of the year.

The NBA has done a fantastic job putting together a bubble plan in order to resume the rest of the 2019-20 season. While there were obvious concerns about COVID-19, Adam Silver did a great job keep his players safe in Orlando, Florida.

And now, basketball fans will have the chance to watch two of the most exciting teams in the league square off for a chance to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Starting on Wednesday, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will begin their seven-game series. It should be a great matchup, as LeBron James will have to beat his former team if he wants to capture his fourth ring.

When both teams take the court on Wednesday night, they’ll get to see the NBA’s new-look court.

Check it out:

New court design for the 2020 NBA Finals in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/CPwO5gVr0N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

The league has updated half court to say “NBA Finals 2020” while keeping “Black Lives Matter” toward the top.

Although it’s unfortunate that fans won’t be in attendance for the biggest series of the NBA season, we’re all just glad to see the Finals actually take place this year.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, as Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy will be on the call.