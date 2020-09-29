The Spun

Photo: There’s A New Court Design For The NBA Finals

LeBron James looks onto the court against the Nuggets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the NBA Finals just about ready to begin inside the bubble, the league has redesigned its court for the remainder of the year.

The NBA has done a fantastic job putting together a bubble plan in order to resume the rest of the 2019-20 season. While there were obvious concerns about COVID-19, Adam Silver did a great job keep his players safe in Orlando, Florida.

And now, basketball fans will have the chance to watch two of the most exciting teams in the league square off for a chance to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Starting on Wednesday, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will begin their seven-game series. It should be a great matchup, as LeBron James will have to beat his former team if he wants to capture his fourth ring.

When both teams take the court on Wednesday night, they’ll get to see the NBA’s new-look court.

Check it out:

The league has updated half court to say “NBA Finals 2020” while keeping “Black Lives Matter” toward the top.

Although it’s unfortunate that fans won’t be in attendance for the biggest series of the NBA season, we’re all just glad to see the Finals actually take place this year.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, as Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy will be on the call.


