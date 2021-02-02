Photos: Meet The Fan Who Got Into It With LeBron James

A fan sitting courtside was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks game for appearing to get into it with LeBron James.

The fan, who has since appeared to identify herself on Instagram, was allegedly heckling LeBron James from her seat. The officials had to stop the game in the fourth quarter, when the fan was ejected from the contest.

Juliana Carlos, who has nearly 15,000 followers on Instagram, has since taken to social media to address the incident. She claims that LeBron James was talking trash to her husband so she decided to fire back. Juliana has since posted several videos to her Instagram Story discussing the incident.

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” Juliana says in the video. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, b—-.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a b—-. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.'”

Fans have only been allowed back at State Farm Arena for a couple of days.

According to ESPN, Juliana could be heard saying “Shut the f— up. Don’t talk to my husband like that,” in response to LeBron James. She then pulled her mask down to her chin and was asked to pull it back up. NBA fans are required to wear masks at games this season.

LeBron James admitted following the game that he was happy to have fans back in the arena.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” LeBron said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

The Lakers beat the Hawks, 107-99, on Monday night.