Photos: Jeanie Buss Reacts To The Lakers’ 17th Championship

The Lakers fought through plenty of adversity to win their 17th NBA Championship Sunday night. Owner Jeanie Buss perhaps faced the most adversity within the entire franchise this year.

Jeanie has been in the middle of Lakers’ controversy and drama since she took over the team in 2013, following the death of her father, Jerry Buss. She really assumed complete control of the organization in 2017 when she fired former general manager Mitch Kupchak and essentially forced her brother, Jim, out of his position as VP of basketball operations.

Jeanie’s hiring of Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations in 2017 seemed to be a move in the right direction. And while Magic was a key piece in convincing LeBron James to sign with the Lakers, Magic otherwise proved to be ineffective in the position.

Jeanie’s faced plenty of controversy and critics running one of the biggest brands in sports. But all the adversity finally became worth it Sunday night. The Lakers’ owner is finally an NBA Champion. Take a look at Jeanie’s reaction to the Lakers’ latest championship below.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/D5thlzLhPp — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) October 12, 2020

Other trials Jeanie’s been faced with over the past decade were the deaths of her father, Jerry, and Kobe Bryant.

Through such adversity, Jeanie remained composed and never wavered on her commitment to win a championship.

Now, she can celebrate. Jeanie is the first female owner to win an NBA Championship.